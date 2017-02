Aug 17 Poyry Oyj :

* Pöyry awarded tunnel equipment engineering assignment for two tunnels on the A2 motorway, Switzerland

* The Swiss Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) has now awarded detailed engineering assignment to Pöyry to upgrade operational and safety equipment

* Order has been recognised within Regional Operations Business Group order stock in Q3/2016

* Value of order is not disclosed

