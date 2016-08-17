Aug 17 Msg Life AG :

* H1 turnover of 57.1 million euros ($64.29 million)(30 June 2015: 52.2 million euros)

* Generated net income of 0.1 million euros for period h1 (30 june 2015: 1.2 million euros)

* H1 EBITDA of 2.8 million euros (30 june 2015: 2.9 million euros)

* In 2016 financial year expects EBITDA of between 10.0 and 12.0 million euros and aggregate turnover of between 110.0 and 112.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8881 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)