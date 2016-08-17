Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Aug 17 Read Gene SA :
* Q2 revenue 971,458 zlotys ($255,197) versus 278,035 zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net profit 425,324 zlotys versus 20,312 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8067 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: