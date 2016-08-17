INSIGHT-As oil recovers, U.S. firms descend on the Permian Basin in West Texas
ODESSA, Texas, Feb 1 In most U.S. shale oil regions, energy firms are making strategic but cautious bets as the price of oil holds above $50 a barrel.
Aug 17 Staples Inc
* Q2 gaap loss per share $1.18
* Expects to achieve fully diluted non-gaap earnings per share in range of $0.32 to $0.35 for q3 of 2016
* For q3 of 2016, company expects sales to decrease versus q3 of 2015
* Qtrly north american stores comparable sales down 4%
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $5.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total company sales for q2 of 2016 were $4.8 billion, a decrease of four percent
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.12 excluding items
* Company plans to close at least 50 stores in north america in 2016.
* Company's q3 "earnings guidance excludes potential charges related to company's strategic plans"
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $4.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ODESSA, Texas, Feb 1 In most U.S. shale oil regions, energy firms are making strategic but cautious bets as the price of oil holds above $50 a barrel.
* United Airlines - Working with each of Avianca Holdings S.A. And Avianca Brasil to deepen commercial and strategic relationships
Feb 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.