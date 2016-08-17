INSIGHT-As oil recovers, U.S. firms descend on the Permian Basin in West Texas
ODESSA, Texas, Feb 1 In most U.S. shale oil regions, energy firms are making strategic but cautious bets as the price of oil holds above $50 a barrel.
Aug 17 Azure Midstream Partners LP :
* Amendment reduces borrowing capacity under credit agreement to $173.7 million
* On August 12, entered into a limited duration waiver agreement and amendment No. 5 to credit agreement - SEC filing
* Amendment extends waiver of certain covenant defaults until Sept 27, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ODESSA, Texas, Feb 1 In most U.S. shale oil regions, energy firms are making strategic but cautious bets as the price of oil holds above $50 a barrel.
* United Airlines - Working with each of Avianca Holdings S.A. And Avianca Brasil to deepen commercial and strategic relationships
Feb 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.