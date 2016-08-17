Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 17 Unima 2000 Systemy Teleinformatyczne SA :
* Signs second annex to deal with Re-Bau Sp. z o.o. raising value of deal to 6.3 million zlotys ($1.66 million)
* the deal signe din Dec. 2015 concerns delivery of installation works, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8030 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)