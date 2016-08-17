Aug 17 Msg Networks Inc

* The Madison Square Garden Company acquires 12 percent stake in Townsquare

* Townsquare's CEO Steven Price is purchasing 50,000 shares of GE Capital's class C common stock, which will convert to class A shares

* MSG purchased about 3.2 million shares of GE Capital's class C common stock in a private transaction