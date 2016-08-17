BRIEF-United Airlines and Avianca to deepen commercial relationship
* United Airlines - Working with each of Avianca Holdings S.A. And Avianca Brasil to deepen commercial and strategic relationships
Aug 17 Rocky Mountain High Brands :
* Will seek damages exceeding $25 million, including disgorgement of profits on sales of company stock.
* Also seeks to assert claims against Meadows for usury and defamation
* Filed a motion in Florida state court asking judge to allow company to assert claims against Roy J. Meadows for defamation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* United Airlines - Working with each of Avianca Holdings S.A. And Avianca Brasil to deepen commercial and strategic relationships
Feb 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 1 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.