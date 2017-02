Aug 17 Sasfin Holdings Ltd :

* Trading statement

* Sees FY headline earnings per share of between 719.76 cents and 742.43 cents

* Sees FY EPS of between 692.59 cents and 715.11 cents, corresponding to an increase of between 23 pct and 27 pct in comparison to 563.08 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)