Aug 17 Nic Bank Ltd :

* H1 group net profit of 2.3 billion shillings; representing growth of 3% year on year

* H1 group net interest income of 6.08 billion shillings versus 4.53 billion shillings year ago

* Says Directors approved payment of interim dividend of 0.25 shillings for every ordinary share of 5 shillings held