BRIEF-United Airlines and Avianca to deepen commercial relationship
* United Airlines - Working with each of Avianca Holdings S.A. And Avianca Brasil to deepen commercial and strategic relationships
Aug 17 Pioneer Energy Services Corp
* July drilling utilization was 36 percent; current utilization is 35 percent based on a total fleet of 31 rigs
* Coiled tubing July utilization was 16 percent as compared to 20 percent in prior quarter
* Well servicing July utilization was 40 percent as compared to 40 percent in prior quarter
* Assuming currently working rigs remain working, drilling utilization for Q4 will increase to approximately 42 percent - SEC filing
* Two incremental rigs will mobilize from Bakken to Appalachia in September, one of which will begin work on 1-year term contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* United Airlines - Working with each of Avianca Holdings S.A. And Avianca Brasil to deepen commercial and strategic relationships
Feb 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 1 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.