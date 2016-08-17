BRIEF-United Airlines and Avianca to deepen commercial relationship
* United Airlines - Working with each of Avianca Holdings S.A. And Avianca Brasil to deepen commercial and strategic relationships
Aug 17 Sky Solar Holdings Ltd :
* Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. Announces potential sale of certain assets held by Sky Solar Japan
* Expected consideration of JPY17 billion
* Signs letter of intent to sell its interests in 152 MW of operating, under-construction, and shovel-ready solar projects in Japan
* "with cash proceeds from this deal, we intend to further invest in solar development projects in Japan"
* Says proceeds from transaction are expected to be used to repay certain existing loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
