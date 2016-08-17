Aug 17 Lowe's Cos Inc
* Home fashions, lawn & garden, millwork, outdoor power
equipment, paint, rough plumbing & electrical categories
underperformed in Q2
* Forecasts FY cash flow from operations of about $5.6
billion, capital expenditures of about $1.5 billion
* On conf call- northern region sales affected by
abbreviated spring, which affected outdoor activity
* On conf call- customers took advantage of favorable
weather conditions in Q1 to complete outdoor projects
* On conf call- Q2 comps in pro business were well above co
average
* Chief customer officer- " comps were below expectation for
the second quarter"
* Chief customer officer- we saw softer comps in May,
stemming both from Q1 project pull-forward and unfavorable
weather
* Comps were negative 2.8% in May, positive 5% in June, and
positive 3.8% in July
* Weather negatively impacted comp sales in Q2 by 110 basis
points
* Ceo- "when we look at macroeconomic environment and
impacts weather had on our Q2, it still sets us up incredibly
well (for 2nd half)"
* Presentation- Q2 big-ticket purchases rose 2.9 percent,
average ticket rose 1.7 percent
