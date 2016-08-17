BRIEF-Oventus Medical says recall for product correction
* Recall for product correction following return of a small number of o2vent T devices
Aug 17 Pulsion Medical Systems SE :
* Concludes cooperation agreement with CNSystems
* Expects investment costs for this project in the amount of approximately 8.5 million euros ($9.58 million)
* Significant sales revenues from the product are expected in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8870 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Recall for product correction following return of a small number of o2vent T devices
Feb 1 Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd : * Says it set up KYOWA KIRIN FRONTIER Co., Ltd. * Says the capital is 100 million yen Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/pbfRNt Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Rise of US protectionism, slowing property market key risks