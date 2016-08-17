Aug 17 Grupo Clarin SA :
* Grupo Clarin S.A. the company announces plan to separate
its cable TV and internet segment
* Will retain all assets and liabilities, and continue with
all activities and operations of its remaining business segments
* Expects shares of CVH will be listed on Mercado de Valores
de Buenos Aires S.A. through Buenos Aires stock exchange and
foreign exchanges
* Grupo Clarin S.A. Company announces plan to separate its
cable TV and internet segment
* Board approved split of Grupo Clarín's equity interest in
Cablevisión S.A into New Argentine Corp under name of
Cablevisión Holding S.A.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: