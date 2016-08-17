BRIEF-INCYTE CORP REPORTS 7.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES
INCYTE CORP REPORTS 7.4 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES INC AS OF JAN 30
Aug 17 Anchor Group Ltd :
* Unaudited results for the six months ended June 30 2016
* H1 adjusted HEPS up 66 pct to 34.6 cents per share (20.8 cents per share to June 30 2015)
* H1 profit before tax exceeds 100 mln rand for first time for a six month period
* H1 adjusted headline earnings up 103 pct to 59.4 mln rand(29.2 mln rand to June 30 2015)
* Interim dividend up 55 pct to 17 cents per share (11 cents for interim 2015)
Prospects for remainder of 2016 are positive
Christopher Brown reports 7.5 percent passive stake in Genvec Inc as of January 24
NEW YORK, Jan 31 (IFR) - Jared Kushner has divested his equity interest in 666 Fifth Avenue, a 39-story office and retail building on Manhattan's famed shopping area, according to a spokesperson at Kushner Companies.