After slump in energy deals, hints of recovery: EY
LONDON, Feb 1 A sharp pick up in deal-making in the oil and gas sector in recent weeks has scope to accelerate as oil prices recover, advisory company EY said in a report.
Aug 17 Ingredion Inc:
* Ingredion to acquire rice starch & flour business in Thailand
* Details of transaction have not been disclosed
* Definitive agreement to acquire rice starch and rice flour business from Sun Flour Industry Co, Ltd. based in Banglen, Thailand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Jan 31 Activist investor Elliott Management Corp on Tuesday launched a proxy fight against Arconic Inc, which makes engineered metal parts for the aerospace, automotive and other industries, campaigning for the ouster of the company's chief executive and saying it had a plan to boost the company's performance.
SAO PAULO, Jan 31 The Brazilian state of Minas Gerais opposes the sale of the controlling stake it has in power utility Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA as a condition to join a federal government-backed debt relief plan, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.