PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Feb 1
Feb 1 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 17 Tupperware Brands Corp :
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 1 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
* Olympia Financial Group Inc. announces 5-year lease extension of Olympia's Calgary office