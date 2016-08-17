Aug 17 Buffalo Wild Wings:

* Says issues statement regarding Marcato filing

* Have reviewed Marcato's June 2016 presentation, and "will carefully consider" its August 17, 2016 letter

* "Board and management team will continue to engage constructively with Marcato and we will also consider input of our other shareholders"

* Members of board and management team, as well as outside advisors, have met with and spoken to Marcato numerous times since learning of its investment