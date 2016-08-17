GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar caught in crossfire as Trump talks tough on currencies
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
Aug 17 Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Baker Brosadvisors LP'S Felix Baker reports a passive stake of 14.99 pct in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc - SEC filing
* Baker Bros' Felix Baker's stake of about 11.1 million shares in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals includes 75,000 shares of co's common stock underlying options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
* Olympia Financial Group Inc. announces 5-year lease extension of Olympia's Calgary office
BOGOTA, Jan 31 Avianca Holdings SA, one of Latin America's biggest airlines, said late on Tuesday it is seeking a commercial alliance with United Continental Holdings Inc, under terms still to be negotiated.