Aug 17 Ennis Inc

* Entered into a sixth amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

* Sixth amendment provides co, units with up to $100 million in revolving credit, as well as a $20 million sublimit for issuance of letters of credit

* Sixth amendment extended the maturity date of the credit facility to August 11, 2020

* Sixth amendment provides co, units with a $15 million sublimit for swingline loans