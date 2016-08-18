Aug 17 SunEdison Semiconductor Ltd
* Transaction valued at us$683 million, including sunedison
semiconductor outstanding net indebtedness
* Globalwafers to pay us$12.00 per share in cash for
sunedison semiconductor ordinary shares
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by both
globalwafers' and sunedison semiconductor's boards of directors
* Globalwafers and sunedison semiconductor announce
definitive agreement
* Agreement for acquisition by globalwafers of all of
outstanding ordinary shares of sunedison semiconductor
* Globalwafers will finance transaction through existing
cash on hand and committed acquisition financing from banks
