Aug 17 SunEdison Semiconductor Ltd

* Transaction valued at us$683 million, including sunedison semiconductor outstanding net indebtedness

* Globalwafers to pay us$12.00 per share in cash for sunedison semiconductor ordinary shares

* Transaction has been unanimously approved by both globalwafers' and sunedison semiconductor's boards of directors

* Globalwafers and sunedison semiconductor announce definitive agreement

* Agreement for acquisition by globalwafers of all of outstanding ordinary shares of sunedison semiconductor

* Globalwafers will finance transaction through existing cash on hand and committed acquisition financing from banks