German stocks - Factors to watch on January 30
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Jan 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0716 GMT.
Aug 17 Paramount Resources Ltd
* Holders of about $283.5 million 2019 notes consented to waiver and amendment of certain provisions of indenture for the notes
* Paramount resources ltd. Announces the results of its extended consent solicitation for its 2019 notes
* Consent fee of $5 per $1,000 principal amount of 2019 notes is payable to such consenting holders upon completion of sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds Neste) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
* Delta says canceled 150 flights to depart Sunday/early Monday (Updates with website back up)