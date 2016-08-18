UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 18 Leroy Seafood Group Asa
* q2 ebit before fair value adjustment nok 760 million (Reuters poll nok 751 million)
* sees 2016 harvest volume 173,000 tonnes including associates versus previous guidance 183,000 tonnes
* Currently expect group's earnings in second half of 2016 to be considerably better than in equivalent period last year
* now more confident that the measures taken are proving effective and that costs in connection with treatment will fall going forward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources