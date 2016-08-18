BRIEF-Corestate Capital Holding: invests EUR 125 mln in retail properties in Germany
* Corestate invests 125 million euros ($133.91 million)in retail properties in Germany
Aug 18 NN Group NV :
* Q2 net result of 335 million euros ($378.62 million) versus 392 million euros in Q2 15
* Q2 operating result (ongoing business) 321 million euros versus 280 million euros in Reuters poll
* Solvency II ratio increased to 252 pct at end of Q2 from 241 pct at Q1 16
* Asset management: total assets under management (AuM) increased to 197 billion euros from 190 billion euros at the end of the first quarter of 2016
* Asset management environment remains difficult due to ongoing market turmoil, resulting in continued de-risking by clients and pressure on fees
* Interim dividend 2016 of 0.60 euros per ordinary share or approximately 195 million euros
* Q2 new sales life insurance (APE) 284 million euros versus 278 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8848 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 30 Sandnes Sparebank : * Announces Tomas Nordbø Middelthon new CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 30 The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.