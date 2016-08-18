(Refiles brief to add link to company's statement.)

Aug 18 NN Group NV :

* Q2 net result of 335 million euros ($378.62 million) versus 392 million euros in Q2 15

* Q2 operating result (ongoing business) 321 million euros versus 280 million euros in Reuters poll

* Solvency II ratio increased to 252 pct at end of Q2 from 241 pct at Q1 16

* Asset management: total assets under management (AuM) increased to 197 billion euros from 190 billion euros at the end of the first quarter of 2016

* Asset management environment remains difficult due to ongoing market turmoil, resulting in continued de-risking by clients and pressure on fees

* Interim dividend 2016 of 0.60 euros per ordinary share or approximately 195 million euros

* Q2 new sales life insurance (APE) 284 million euros versus 278 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8848 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)