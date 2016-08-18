BRIEF-Diaxonhit to raise 8.9 mln euros for Eurobio acquisition
* Capital increase of up to 8.9 million euros ($9.5 million) in connection with the acquisition of Eurobio
Aug 18 Navamedic ASA :
* Q2 revenue 66.7 million Norwegian crowns ($8.15 million)versus 59.6 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITDA loss 1.6 million crowns versus profit 3.5 million crowns year ago
* Distribution of angina prevention medicine, Imdur, expected to contribute annual future revenue of 70 million-100 million crowns; initial revenue expected during H2 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1850 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Capital increase of up to 8.9 million euros ($9.5 million) in connection with the acquisition of Eurobio
* Preliminary counting of subscriptions in subsequent offering indicates that about 116 million shares have been subscribed for out of total of 666,666,666 shares available
* FY order intake 1.08 billion euros ($1.16 billion) versus 946.4 million euros year ago