BRIEF-Diaxonhit to raise 8.9 mln euros for Eurobio acquisition
* Capital increase of up to 8.9 million euros ($9.5 million) in connection with the acquisition of Eurobio
Aug 18 MDxHealth SA :
* H1 revenue USD 13 million versus USD 7.9 million year ago
* H1 EBITDA loss of USD 6.7 million versus loss of USD 5.3 million year ago
* H1 net loss USD 7.6 million versus loss of USD 5.5 million year ago
* Maintains its guidance for full year ending December 31, 2016
* 2016 guidance: revenue growth between 30 pct to 50 pct
* Mark Shaffar appointed as chairman of the board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Preliminary counting of subscriptions in subsequent offering indicates that about 116 million shares have been subscribed for out of total of 666,666,666 shares available
* FY order intake 1.08 billion euros ($1.16 billion) versus 946.4 million euros year ago