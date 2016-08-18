Aug 18 Metair Investments Ltd :

* Interim HEPS (headline earnings per share) of 54 cents per share compared to 111 cents per share for prior period

* H1 revenue from sales of goods 4.029 billion rand versus 3.542 billion rand

* Says H1 capex fell to 158.5 mln rand from 496.9 mln rand last year

* H1 dividend paid 188.42 mln rand versus 188.42 mln rand last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)