Aug 18 AND International Publishers NV :

* Revenue for first half of 2016 6.1 million euros ($6.9 million) compared to 1.8 million euros in first half of 2015

* Earnings per share first half of 2016 0.85 euro compared to 0.19 euro per share in first half of 2015

* Net profit first half of 2016 3.2 million euros compared to 0.7 million euros in first half of 2015

* Expects at least significant growth in revenue in 2016 compared to 6.0 million euros in 2015