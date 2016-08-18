Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 18 AND International Publishers NV :
* Revenue for first half of 2016 6.1 million euros ($6.9 million) compared to 1.8 million euros in first half of 2015
* Earnings per share first half of 2016 0.85 euro compared to 0.19 euro per share in first half of 2015
* Net profit first half of 2016 3.2 million euros compared to 0.7 million euros in first half of 2015
* Expects at least significant growth in revenue in 2016 compared to 6.0 million euros in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8842 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)