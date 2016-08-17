BRIEF-DI signs 1.69 bln won contract with Samsung Electronics
* Says it signs 1.69 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to provide burn in tester
Aug 17 Koninklijke Brill NV :
* H1 revenue 14.4 million euros versus 13.2 million euros ($14.9 million) a year ago
* H1 profit 0.7 million euros versus 0.2 million euros a year ago
* H1 EBITDA of 1.7 million euros versus 0.8 million euros a year ago
* Outlook raised to 2-3 pct revenue growth and a marked increase of EBITDA resulting in margin improvement of 1-2 pct
* Outlook for HY2 2016 is more cautious than might be expected from HY1 performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fy net profit 4.3 million dinars versus 5.1 million dinars year ago
