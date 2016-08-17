Aug 17 Eversource Energy

* On Aug 17, Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court issued decision vacating an order of Massachusetts Department Of Public Utilities

* DPU concluded it was authorized to approve long-term contracts by electric distribution companies for natural gas capacity

* "While the court's decision is certainly a setback, we will re-evaluate our path forward"

* "We've been working with Spectra and National Grid to address this issue"