Aug 17 China Natural Resources Inc

* On Aug 15, 2016, Li Feilie tendered his resignation as Chairman, CEO, President and Class I director of co

* Board appointed Wong Wah On Edward as co's Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President - SEC Filing

* China Natural Resources Inc says Yue Ming Wai Bonaventure to fill the vacancy in board created by Li's resignation, and to serve as Class I director Source - bit.ly/2bBZmqE