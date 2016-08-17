Aug 17 SpartanNash Co
* Q2 earnings per share $0.47 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales $1.83 billion versus $1.8 billion
* Says anticipate 2016 reported earnings from continuing
operations will be in range of about $1.66 to $1.77 per diluted
share
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.14, revenue view $7.66
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.58 from continuing
operations
* Says maintaining previously issued fiscal 2016 guidance
of adjusted EPS from continuing operations of about $2.07 to
$2.18
* Says continues to expect capital expenditures for fiscal
year 2016 to be in range of $72.0 million to $75.0 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57, revenue view $1.80
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
