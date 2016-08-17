GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar caught in crossfire as Trump talks tough on currencies
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
Aug 17 Cisco Systems Inc
* Will recognize pre-tax charges to its GAAP financial results in an amount of up to $700 million related to restructuring
* Sees approximately $325 million to $400 million of charges will be recognized during Q1 of fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
* Olympia Financial Group Inc. announces 5-year lease extension of Olympia's Calgary office
BOGOTA, Jan 31 Avianca Holdings SA, one of Latin America's biggest airlines, said late on Tuesday it is seeking a commercial alliance with United Continental Holdings Inc, under terms still to be negotiated.