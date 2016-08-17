GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar caught in crossfire as Trump talks tough on currencies
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
Aug 17 SolarCity Corp
* Expects to incur restructuring charges ranging from approximately $3 million to $5 million, consisting primarily of severance benefits
* Realignment is expected to be completed by end of 2016
* To align with co's cost-cutting measures peter rive, co-founder,cto requested co reduce his annual salary from $275,000 to $1/year
* On august 16, 2016, adopted and began implementing initiatives to realign operating expenses to match reduced guidance for megawatts installed
* Substantial portion of the charges are expected to be incurred in second half of fiscal 2016 - sec filing
* To align with company's cost-cutting measures lyndon rive, co-founder,ceo requested co reduce annual salary from $275,000 to $1/year Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2bf7ICJ) Further company coverage:
* Olympia Financial Group Inc. announces 5-year lease extension of Olympia's Calgary office
BOGOTA, Jan 31 Avianca Holdings SA, one of Latin America's biggest airlines, said late on Tuesday it is seeking a commercial alliance with United Continental Holdings Inc, under terms still to be negotiated.