Aug 17 SolarCity Corp

* Expects to incur restructuring charges ranging from approximately $3 million to $5 million, consisting primarily of severance benefits

* Realignment is expected to be completed by end of 2016

* To align with co's cost-cutting measures peter rive, co-founder,cto requested co reduce his annual salary from $275,000 to $1/year

* On august 16, 2016, adopted and began implementing initiatives to realign operating expenses to match reduced guidance for megawatts installed

* Substantial portion of the charges are expected to be incurred in second half of fiscal 2016 - sec filing

* To align with company's cost-cutting measures lyndon rive, co-founder,ceo requested co reduce annual salary from $275,000 to $1/year Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2bf7ICJ) Further company coverage: