Aug 17 Kinross Gold Corp

* Kinross announces senior management changes

* Says Lauren Roberts has been appointed new COO, effective January 1, 2017

* Warwick Morley-Jepson, executive vice-president and Chief Operating Officer, has determined that he will be leaving company at year end

* Announced appointment of Paul Tomory to co's senior leadership team in role of chief technical officer, effective January 1, 2017