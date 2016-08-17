GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar caught in crossfire as Trump talks tough on currencies
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
Aug 17 Kinross Gold Corp
* Kinross announces senior management changes
* Says Lauren Roberts has been appointed new COO, effective January 1, 2017
* Warwick Morley-Jepson, executive vice-president and Chief Operating Officer, has determined that he will be leaving company at year end
* Announced appointment of Paul Tomory to co's senior leadership team in role of chief technical officer, effective January 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Olympia Financial Group Inc. announces 5-year lease extension of Olympia's Calgary office
BOGOTA, Jan 31 Avianca Holdings SA, one of Latin America's biggest airlines, said late on Tuesday it is seeking a commercial alliance with United Continental Holdings Inc, under terms still to be negotiated.