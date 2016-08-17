Aug 17 Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc
* "we are disappointed that col-1077 did not achieve desired
effect in this clinical trial"
* Based on results of phase 2b trial, discontinuing
development of col-1077
* Juniper pharmaceuticals reports results from phase 2b
clinical trial of col-1077 lidocaine vaginal gel in gynecologic
procedure pain
* Phase 2b clinical trial did not achieve its primary and
secondary endpoints
* Safety,Pharmacokinetic profiles of col-1077 consistent
with what has been observed in prior clinical trials of vaginal
gel
