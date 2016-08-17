Aug 17 Sagent Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Sagent pharmaceuticals initiates a nationwide voluntary
recall of oxacillin for injection, usp, 10 g due to presence of
iron oxide particulate matter
* Sagent is not aware of any known adverse patient events
resulting from use of subject product lot
* Particulate matter found within solution after
reconstitution has been identified as iron oxide
* Initiated recall due to complaint for a single vial
containing small, dark particulate matter found within solution
after reconstitution
