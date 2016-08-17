Aug 17 Sagent Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Sagent pharmaceuticals initiates a nationwide voluntary recall of oxacillin for injection, usp, 10 g due to presence of iron oxide particulate matter

* Sagent is not aware of any known adverse patient events resulting from use of subject product lot

* Particulate matter found within solution after reconstitution has been identified as iron oxide

* Initiated recall due to complaint for a single vial containing small, dark particulate matter found within solution after reconstitution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: