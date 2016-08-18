Aug 18 Grieg Seafood Asa

* q2 ebit before biomass fair value adjustments nok 312 million (Reuters poll nok 295 million)

* q2 revenue nok 1.68 billion (Reuters poll nok 1.51 billion)

* 2016 harvest guidance cut to tonnes (previous guidance 70,000 tonnes) and versus 68,844 tonnes in Reuters poll

* has an ongoing focus on improving operational efficiency, and this involves both increasing production per plant and per licence, as well as reducing costs per kilo

* One of key steps being taken is to set out bigger smolt, which will make it possible to shorten production time in sea

* There is strong underlying demand for salmon and good prices are therefore expected during remaining months of 2016 and into 2017

* Sale of Grieg's UK activities has been considered, but improvement in operations in region has not been reflected to a sufficient extent in offers received

* Company will be aiming to increase production by 10% annually in period 2017-2019

* A harvest volume of 13,500 tons is expected in q3

* A significantly higher harvest volume is planned for q4

* The U.S. market is expected to develop particularly well in second half of 2016 due to a reduction in offers from Chile

* Market may however come under sporadic pressure during some weeks in course of q3 2016, which could result in lower prices during these periods Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)