Aug 18 Marine Harvest Asa

* Proposes quarterly dividend of NOK 3.2 per share, of which NOK 1.10 is related to the divestment of the shares in Grieg Seafood, versus Q1 dividend of nok 1.70

* q2 operational ebit eur 149 million versus preliminary earnings of eur 147 million

* Says farming costs have become unacceptably high and cost trend is not satisfactory

* Continues to have utmost focus on cost reduction throughout organization and supports new methods and innovative solutions to combat cost escalation

* Further, market balance for 2016 is expected to remain tight, and we project a global supply decline of 7 %

* Marine harvest sees 2016 harvest of 400,000 tonnes versus q1 guidance of 414,000 tonnes

* Compared to q2 of 2015, costs are up in all regions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)