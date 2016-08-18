BRIEF-Corestate Capital Holding: invests EUR 125 mln in retail properties in Germany
* Corestate invests 125 million euros ($133.91 million)in retail properties in Germany
Aug 18 Banque Cantonale Vaudoise :
* H1 operating profit stable at 198 million Swiss francs ($206.06 million), revenues decreased by 6 percent to 494 million francs, net profit of 157 million francs Source text - bit.ly/2bzuKnI Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9609 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 30 Sandnes Sparebank : * Announces Tomas Nordbø Middelthon new CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 30 The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.