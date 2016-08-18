BRIEF-Corestate Capital Holding: invests EUR 125 mln in retail properties in Germany
* Corestate invests 125 million euros ($133.91 million)in retail properties in Germany
Aug 18 Bank Linth LLB AG :
* H1 net profit 10.1 million Swiss francs ($10.51 million)
* H1 gross income from interest business up 5.9 percent at 30.9 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9610 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 30 Sandnes Sparebank : * Announces Tomas Nordbø Middelthon new CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 30 The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.