BRIEF-Corestate Capital Holding: invests EUR 125 mln in retail properties in Germany
* Corestate invests 125 million euros ($133.91 million)in retail properties in Germany
Aug 18 Orava Asuntorahasto Oyj :
* Q2 revenue 2.9 million euros ($3.3 million) versus 4.7 million euros year ago
* Q2 comprehensive loss 0.4 million euros versus profit 1.9 million euros year ago
* Estimates that it has reasonable prerequisites for getting close to its targeted total return of 10 per cent on shareholders' equity Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8848 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Corestate invests 125 million euros ($133.91 million)in retail properties in Germany
Jan 30 Sandnes Sparebank : * Announces Tomas Nordbø Middelthon new CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 30 The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.