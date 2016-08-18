BRIEF-Corestate Capital Holding: invests EUR 125 mln in retail properties in Germany
* Corestate invests 125 million euros ($133.91 million)in retail properties in Germany
Aug 18 Sparebanken Vest :
* Q2 net interest income 601 million Norwegian crowns (Reuters poll 605 million crowns)
* Q2 pre-tax profit 504 million crowns (Reuters poll 377 million crowns)
* Q2 loan losses 16 million crowns (Reuters poll 69.7 million crowns)
* Expects flat cost development excluding restructuring in 2016 and 2017
* Says development with respect to losses and write-downs has been more positive than expected so far this year
* Says will further reduce its expected write-downs for 2016 to 150-200 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:
Jan 30 Sandnes Sparebank : * Announces Tomas Nordbø Middelthon new CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 30 The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.