Aug 18 Sparebanken Vest :

* Q2 net interest income 601 million Norwegian crowns (Reuters poll 605 million crowns)

* Q2 pre-tax profit 504 million crowns (Reuters poll 377 million crowns)

* Q2 loan losses 16 million crowns (Reuters poll 69.7 million crowns)

* Expects flat cost development excluding restructuring in 2016 and 2017

* Says development with respect to losses and write-downs has been more positive than expected so far this year

* Says will further reduce its expected write-downs for 2016 to 150-200 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:

