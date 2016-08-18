Aug 18 Georg Fischer AG :

* GF to acquire two companies in China

* Chinaust Group, a 50/50 joint venture between GF Piping Systems and Lingyun Industrial Co., announces today acquisition of two chinese companies: Shuchang Auto Part Co. Ltd and Lingyun Jingran Gas Valve Co. Ltd.

* Parties have agreed not to disclose financial details of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)