BRIEF-Orascom Development Holding: Swiss Takeover Board says delisting of EDRs not subject to Swiss takeover law
* Swiss takeover board rules that voluntary delisting of Egyptian Depositary Receipts (EDRs) not subject to Swiss takeover law
Aug 18 Georg Fischer AG :
* GF to acquire two companies in China
* Chinaust Group, a 50/50 joint venture between GF Piping Systems and Lingyun Industrial Co., announces today acquisition of two chinese companies: Shuchang Auto Part Co. Ltd and Lingyun Jingran Gas Valve Co. Ltd.
* Parties have agreed not to disclose financial details of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Swiss takeover board rules that voluntary delisting of Egyptian Depositary Receipts (EDRs) not subject to Swiss takeover law
* FY 2016 gross sales of slightly over 950 million Swiss francs ($952.38 million)(2015: 928 million Swiss francs)
* Conclusion of a contract with a company controlled by Ivo Bezloja - Fibers Investment a.s.