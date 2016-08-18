Aug 18 Austevoll Seafood

* q2 revenues nok 4.56 billion (Reuters poll nok 4.4 billion)

* q2 ebit before value adjustment for biomasss nok 790 million (Reuters poll nok 786 million)

* says has and shall continue to have the financial flexibility to support its strategy of further organic growth, carry out strategic acquisitions and sustain the company's dividend policy

* currently expects a better result in the second half of 2016 than the group achieved in the second half of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)