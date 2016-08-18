BRIEF-Diaxonhit to raise 8.9 mln euros for Eurobio acquisition
* Capital increase of up to 8.9 million euros ($9.5 million) in connection with the acquisition of Eurobio
Aug 18 Lifewatch AG :
* Overall revenues during first six months amounted to $57 million, an increase of 8.6 percent
* Incurred H1 loss from operations (EBIT) of negative $7.63 million (H1 2015: $3.81 million)
* Lifewatch is revising its full year guidance
* Maintains that company will have a positive FY 2016 EBITDA margin, in single digit range and FY 2016 negative EBIT and net income
* Now expects that, as a result of slowing of sales growth in Q2, FY 2016 revenue growth is likely to be in single digit range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Preliminary counting of subscriptions in subsequent offering indicates that about 116 million shares have been subscribed for out of total of 666,666,666 shares available
* FY order intake 1.08 billion euros ($1.16 billion) versus 946.4 million euros year ago