Aug 18 Cham Paper Group Holding AG :

* Increased H1 revenues by 3 percent to 103.8 million Swiss francs ($108.01 million) and posted H1 operating profit of 5.2 million francs

* H1 net income amounted to 3.3 million francs

* Sees maintaining stated aim of a clear improvement in operating profit in region of 2014's EBIT result