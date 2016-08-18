BRIEF-Corestate Capital Holding: invests EUR 125 mln in retail properties in Germany
* Corestate invests 125 million euros ($133.91 million)in retail properties in Germany
Aug 18 Selvaag Bolig ASA :
* Delivered 486 homes worth 1.7 billion Norwegian crowns ($210 million) in first half.
* IFRS: Q2 operating revenues 1.10 billion crowns (830 million crowns year ago)
* Q2 EBITDA adjusted for financial expenses 161 million crowns (151 million crowns year ago)
* Q2 highest-ever value of homes sold, at 1.37 billion crowns (2015: 693 million crowns)
* Board proposes a dividend of 0.65 crown per share for this period Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.1853 Norwegian crowns)
