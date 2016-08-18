BRIEF-Corestate Capital Holding: invests EUR 125 mln in retail properties in Germany
* Corestate invests 125 million euros ($133.91 million)in retail properties in Germany
Aug 18 Cembra Money Bank AG :
* For first half-year 2016 Cembra Money Bank reports a 3percent increase in net income to 71.8 million Swiss francs ($74.70 million)
* H1 net revenues increased by 4percent to 197.4 million francs compared to first half-year 2015
* H1 net interest income, which accounts for 76 percent of net revenues, was up 2percent to 150.3 million francs
* H1 commissions and fee income, which contributes 24percent to net revenues, was up 10percent to 47.1 million francs
* For full-year 2016, interest income in personal loans business is expected to decline as a result of interest rate cap effective since July 2016
* For loan loss provisions a stable development is foreseen and loss rate is expected to be in line with prior years' performance. Costs are expected to increase slightly for 2016
* Expects expects earnings per share (EPS) at higher end of guided range of between 4.80 and 5.10 francs for full-year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9612 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 30 Sandnes Sparebank : * Announces Tomas Nordbø Middelthon new CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 30 The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.