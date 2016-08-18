Aug 18 Cembra Money Bank AG :

* For first half-year 2016 Cembra Money Bank reports a 3percent increase in net income to 71.8 million Swiss francs ($74.70 million)

* H1 net revenues increased by 4percent to 197.4 million francs compared to first half-year 2015

* H1 net interest income, which accounts for 76 percent of net revenues, was up 2percent to 150.3 million francs

* H1 commissions and fee income, which contributes 24percent to net revenues, was up 10percent to 47.1 million francs

* For full-year 2016, interest income in personal loans business is expected to decline as a result of interest rate cap effective since July 2016

* For loan loss provisions a stable development is foreseen and loss rate is expected to be in line with prior years' performance. Costs are expected to increase slightly for 2016

* Expects expects earnings per share (EPS) at higher end of guided range of between 4.80 and 5.10 francs for full-year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9612 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)